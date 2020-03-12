Abilene-Taylor Co. Public Health District reports no local confirmed cases of COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (City of Abilene News Release) — The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District reports there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Abilene or Taylor County.

The Public Health District is currently using quarantine as a preventative measure, proven to slow the transmission of COVID-19 in other communities.

The individuals currently under quarantine are self-quarantined in their homes after travel to higher risk areas, and currently pose low risk to our community. These individuals have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after their exposure.

At this time, the Public Health District is asking the following groups to stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days out of an abundance of caution:

Those who have traveled within the past 2 weeks to areas with community transmission of COVID-19

Those who have been exposed to a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19

Those who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19

The Public Health District asks that residents be proactive in protecting their health and the health of our community by staying home when ill.

This includes staying home from school and work, and avoiding crowded places.

During this time residents should monitor themselves for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

If a resident experiences a fever of 100.4 or higher, or begins to develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should first call a healthcare facility or provider for further instruction. In the event of a medical emergency, call 911 and disclose your symptoms and travel history to the dispatcher.

We encourage all community members to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19 by:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Staying home when you are sick.

Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and throwing the tissue in the trash.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District will continue to work with local schools and businesses, and state and federal partners to monitor the evolving COVID-19 outbreak.

To stay updated, please visit the CDC COVID-19 website or the Texas DSHS COVID-19 website.