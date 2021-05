ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Children ages 12 and older can now get the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine in Abilene.

The Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District will be offering the vaccine during the following upcoming clinics:

Anyone interested is asked to register online beforehand. Sign up for the vaccine here.

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are also available to anyone age 18 or older.