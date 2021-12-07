Abilene Taylor County Public Health District moving back to their old building

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Between the pandemic and damage from the winter freeze, it’s been a long year for the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District.

Director of Public Health Annette Lerma says the freeze took its toll on the district when it caused the pipes in the building to burst in the building.

“It basically ruined the contents of the building and then a lot of the building itself,” Lerma said.

This forced them to relocate and operate out of the old Municipal Court building for a period of time, which Lerma says wasn’t the most convenient.

“We could only offer a certain amount of appointments per day to do vaccines,” Lerma said.

After a little time and a few renovations, the Public Health District is now preparing to move back into their old building once again.

“We’re going to be flexible and we’re asking that the residents be flexible with us, because you never know how long it will take you to get things in,” Lerma said.

Boxes, boxes and more boxes are being unloaded at the building this week to prepare it and make their operations better than before.

“There will be more room to serve more people,” Lerma said.

Lerma says in this building they can operate from the individual clinical rooms to do vaccinations, which they didn’t have while they were at the court building. She also says they can use the extra space for those waiting to be seen.

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District will be closed Monday through Wednesday of next week for the move. Their plan is to offer routine services again by the December 16.