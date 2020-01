ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is now offering no-cost dental services to those that qualify.

The Grant, provided by United Way is will cover only basic dental services.

According to a City of Abilene Facebook post, applicants must provide proof of income proof of address and identification.

“Appointment slots are limited, and applications are available at the Health Department’s front desk,” said the City of Abilene.