Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reports first COVID-19 related death for Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reports the first COVID-19 related death for Taylor County on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

The patient confirmed with COVID-19 passed away in Hendrick Medical Center.

According to the City of Abilene, the deceased patient was a female in her 40s, and a resident of Disability Resources, Inc. (DRI) with underlying medical conditions. “The patient was taken to an area hospital after developing symptoms of COVID-19, and having direct contact with a previously identified COVID-19 positive DRI resident. She later tested positive for COVID-19, and was hospitalized until the time of her death.”

The City of Abilene extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased patient.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our patients,” said Brad Holland, president and CEO for Hendrick Health System. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this loss.”

Holland added that all appropriate precautions were taken during the patient’s admission and hospitalization.

The latest numbers released by the City of Abilene show 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 158 tests still pending.

The Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District urges area residents to protect themselves, and our medically fragile community members from the spread of COVID-19 by:

Practicing social distancing, and staying home as much as possible

Washing or sanitizing hands often

Covering sneezes and coughs

Avoid touching your face

Staying home if you are sick

Routinely cleaning commonly touched surfaces

If an individual feels they may be showing symptoms for COVID-19, it is important they first call their medical provider or the Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District at 325.692.5600 for screening and further instruction. Please do not arrive at a medical office, facility, or hospital without first making contact by phone and receiving instruction.