Abilene Taylor County Public Health District welcomes Dr. Gary Goodnight as new Medical Director

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In late October, Dr. Annie Drachenberg reached the end of her contract and stepped down from her position as Medical Director and Health Authority for the Abilene Taylor County Public Health district (ATCPHD).

Stepping into that role now is longtime Abilene physician Dr. Gary Goodnight, who says it’s a position he’s long respected.

“I know physicians like Zane Travis who had been here for a good time, and Peter Norton (held this position). I really respected both of those physicians and the ability to work for the benefit of the public just appealed to me,” says Dr. Goodnight.

Goodnight has been practicing in Abilene since 1996. He specializes as an Otorhinolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) doctor. Even so, he says he keeps up with the latest findings and research so that if the public has a question he can do his best to answer it.

“The biggest thing that we can do as a public health locally is to be honest with the people,” Goodnight says.

Though he knows that not everyone will listen all the time. As a physician, he says he is used to medical advice not always being welcomed.

“Be it stop smoking, health and diet and exercise, things that we know will improve their lifestyle and their health, and you know, some listen, some don’t,” says Goodnight.

Moving forward, Dr. Goodnight says he wants to focus on education and vaccination, hoping to resolve any doubts the public might have so that we can keep each other healthy and safe.

“Americans, and especially Texans, are independent-minded people and I think that’s great. I mean, that’s what our country and Texas was founded on, but when you talk about a pandemic, then your decision is affecting more than yourself. So you have to think about, ‘How am I handling my life that I may help my fellow neighbor stay healthy also?'” said Goodnight.