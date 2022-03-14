ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As the war in Ukraine unfolds, Cooper High School Social Studies teacher Adam Frazier is trying to find the right words.

“Right after the news broke that Russia had invaded Ukraine, honestly the students came in wanting to know, ‘Hey are we going to talk about that today?” Frazier said.

Frazier connected the war to a concept he has always emphasized to his students that history is never really dead, it’s something that is living with us each day. Living through history isn’t easy though, so of course the students had questions and some concerns.

“One of the most common questions was, ‘Are we going to get drafted?’ Which, no, that’s not what that means right now, but they are wanting to know kind of more generally what does this mean for them,” Frazier said.

On his trip to the post office, Cooper High School sophomore Angel Garza expressed that he had similar thoughts on the situation.

“It would impact me probably if I was in the category to be drafted,” Garza said.

Garza says his teachers were able to draw lessons from history to open students’ eyes to what’s going on.

“In one of our classes, we were talking about World War II and how it is similar to what is happening now,” Garza said.

But just like the students, the teachers are also seeing the events as they unfold.



“To have one sovereign state just invade another, that’s something that we haven’t seen in a long time,” Frazier said.

Frazier says the students are well aware that things like this happen over the course of history, but that they also have an appreciation for the period of peace that we have also experienced.

