Abilene teen accused of sexual contact with toddler indicted

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene teen has been indicted after being accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 4.

Alex Tucker, 17, was indicted by a Taylor County grand jury on two counts of indecency with a child.

According to court documents, Tucker was initially investigated for allegedly using social media apps to send sexually explicit photos to children online, and during that investigation, detectives learned he had sexual contact with a child under the age of 4 on multiple occasions.

Tucker eventually admitted that he had a problem and said that he initiated the sexual contact with the toddler because he was “curious,” the document states.