Abilene teen arrested in connection to New Year’s Eve homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 17-year-old female has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on New Year’s Eve in Abilene.

Police say 17-year-old Rodaesia Winter Hines was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and murder, both first-degree felonies.

20-year-old David Devora was killed Tuesday when someone shot through the front door of a home on Rountree Drive in north Abilene.

Police say Devora and two others were watching football inside the home when they heard a knock on the door. Devora went to answer the door and was shot in the upper chest area, according to police.

There is currently no word if additional arrests will be made.

