2023 Abilene High grad, Aiyona Lee, walks stage for diploma days after being bitten by a rattlesnake while on a hike.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene High School senior just received her diploma, but before Saturday, she wasn’t sure she would get to walk the stage with her classmates. Earlier in the week, she was bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking and lost feeling in her leg.

Tuesday, May 23, 17-year-old Aiyona Lee was on a hike with a few friends at Fort Phantom Hill. Encountering a snake was the last thing on her mind. She said she heard a quiet rattle, but didn’t register quite what was happening until a rattlesnake latched onto her left ankle.

The teen began running as fast as she could before she totally lost feeling and her leg stiffened up. Then, a couple of her friends made a very quick judgement call to carry her to their car and drive as fast as they could to the closest hospital.

At the hospital, staff was able to ensure she would have a full recovery. But this happening less than a week before graduation? Aiyona was worried she wouldn’t get to walk the stage like her fellow grads.

The good news is, she was able to walk the stage! She only had to do so with the help of crutches.

Look at this video her dad, Jerade Lee, sent to KTAB/KRBC:

All in all, Aiyona said she just wanted other hikers to be more aware of their surroundings while out and about. Best wishes in the future, Aiyona!