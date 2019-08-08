Abilene teen indicted for aggravated robbery that left 75-year-old injured

17-year-old Michael McCrary, indicted for felony aggravated robbery.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene teen was indicted for felony aggravated robbery by a Taylor County grand jury on Thursday.

According to court documents, 17-year-old Michael McCrary, Jr. was indicted for the crime after an incident in February 2019 that left a 75-year-old man injured.

The documents state McCrary, along with two other suspects later identified as juveniles, went into an Allsup’s convenience store in the 1000 block of North Mockingbird Lane, where McCrary allegedly tackled the 75-year-old clerk, causing him to hit his head.

McCrary then stayed on top of the clerk, whose head was bleeding, while the other two suspects reportedly stole cigars and cigarettes, according to the document.

During a police interview, McCrary admitted to hanging out with the two juveniles and that one of them wanted to “hit a lick,” the document states.

According to the documents, McCrary also admitted to tackling the clerk and smoking the cigars they had stolen.

He was charged and indicted for first-degree felony aggravated robbery.