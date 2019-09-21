Abilene teen leads Climate March at City Hall

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Roughly two-dozen protesters at Abilene City Hall joined millions around the world Friday demanding national and global climate and conservation reform.

Abilene’s Climate March was organized by 14-year-old Vicky Gao, she says she was inspired to form her own march after hearing about the nationwide climate strikes happening in the U.S.

“Usually I would just stay put and think ‘oh that’s so cool I wish Abilene we had something like that in Abilene, but we don’t. So this time I decided we needed to have one in Abilene,” said Gao.

This is not the first time the young conservationist has raised climate concerns in the Key City. Earlier this year she started a petition to get Styrofoam lunch trays out of all Abilene schools.

