TRENT, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene teenager was arrested Friday for shooting at a home in Trent Thursday night.

According to a release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, gunshots were fired from a vehicle, hitting a home, just before midnight Thursday.

Later, detectives and patrol deputies identified one suspect as 18-year-old Ethan Martin, of Abilene.

Martin was booked into the Taylor County Jail for “3rd Degree Felony Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm at Habitation.” A judge set his bond at $50,000.

Police said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Martin was also arrested in August of 2021, for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.