Abilene teenager killed in Friday evening crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene teenager was killed after a crash on the city’s southeast side Friday evening.

Abilene police said early Sunday morning that 18-year-old Ezechiel Zougou died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of Oldham Lane and Industrial Boulevard at about 8:30 p.m., Friday.

According to police, Zougou was traveling west in a Honda Civic on Industrial approaching the Oldham Lane intersection when witnesses said he disregarded the stop sign and collided with a Chevrolet pickup.

Zougou was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The driver of the pickup was treated at the scene and not taken to a hospital.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.