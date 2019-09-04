Abilene Texas State Cemetery gets $1.1m for expansion improvements

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — Today, Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairman George P. Bush released the following statement celebrating the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) grant fully funding the expansion improvements to the Abilene Texas State Cemetery. The VA has awarded the VLB a grant of $1,103,725 for 100% of allowable costs for the expansion of the cemetery.



“Abilene is home to many United States Military Veterans who bravely sacrificed much for our nation. As Chairman of the Texas Veterans Land Board, I am pleased to announce that the Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded 100% grant funding for cemetery expansion and infrastructure improvements. It is our duty to honor our Veterans and provide them a free burial option,” said Chairman Bush. “The Veterans who honorably served our country deserve a final resting place appropriate for their service to our nation.”



New improvements to the cemetery will include the memorial wall to honor patriots whose remains could not be located or were unable for interment, columbarium structural repairs, capstone replacements throughout, and perimeter road repairs. The expansion allows for development of approximately one acre of land.



The Texas Veterans Land Board (VLB), a division of the Texas General Land Office, operates four Texas State Veterans Cemeteries, conveniently located across the state. These Texas State Veterans Cemeteries are hallowed grounds that are an expression of our respect for the Texas men and women who have served our nation with honor. The VLB also provides free burial of Veterans with military honors at Texas State Veterans Cemeteries in Abilene, Corpus Christi, Killeen and Mission.



For additional information on Texas State Veterans Cemeteries, Homes, land and home improvement loans, call 1-800-252-VETS (1-800-252-8387), or visit the VLB website at VLB.com. Follow the Texas Veterans Land Board at Facebook.com/TXVLB, or on Twitter at Twitter.com/TexasVLB, or YouTube at Youtube.com/user/TexasVLB. Read the VLB Blog at Texas-Veterans-Blog.com.