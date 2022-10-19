ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Keep Abilene Beautiful, City of Abilene Stormwater Services, the Coca-Cola Company and the City of Abilene are partnering up to allow citizens to properly dispose of unwanted tires.

On Friday, October 21, citizens of Abilene may drop off unwanted tires from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with little to no fees. Each resident may bring up to eight tires. The drop off will be at the Environmental Recycling Center at 2209 Oak Street.

Passenger tires without rims may be dropped off at no charge and passenger tires with rims are $5 per tire. Truck tires (without rims) are $5 each and truck tires with rims are $8 each. No commercial or agriculture tires will be accepted.

Each person must show proof of residency (current water bill) and driver’s license. Rain barrels will be given out while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.

These rain barrels collect water that would typically be diverted to storm drains, according to Keep Abilene Beautiful Facebook post. Barrels can be connected to gutter spouts or collect water from rooftops that can be stored until needed. Homeowners can save thousands of gallons of water each year using these rain barrels.

For more information about this Tire Amnesty Day, call Abilene Solid Waste Services at (325) 676-6053.