Abilene to donate land to Taylor Co. for jail expansion

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council approved a land donation to Taylor County on Thursday.

The city is offering up a little more than 3.5 acres to Taylor County for jail expansion.

When explaining why the city isn’t selling the land, City Manager Robert Hanna said it’s to help the taxpayers.

“We all felt that it didn’t make a lot of sense for the taxpayer to pay for something they already owe, and that a donation to the county was probably more appropriate than the county purchasing it,” Hanna said.

City council agreed, saying this was a good chance for teamwork between them and the county.