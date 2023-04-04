ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will be participating in the National Weather Service’s 24th annual tornado drill Wednesday, complete with an emergency notification.

As severe weather season gets underway it’s always beneficial to make sure you are ready for a tornado with your best severe safety plan. Tornadoes can happen anytime and anywhere during a severe thunderstorm.

At 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, you will receive a CodeRED tornado drill notification. In a safe and timely manner, move to your designated safe space. Make sure all people are accounted for in your home or business. After everyone has successfully sheltered and the drill has ended, you should review what went well and what could be improved.

Below is more information regarding the citywide tornado drill and how to sign up for CodeRED notifications.

City of Abilene to participate in citywide tornado drill

Speaking of Wednesday, it will be noticeably cooler across the Big Country. A cold front will move through the area between late Tuesday evening into the overnight hours.

Temperatures are expected to steadily decrease through Wednesday morning. Below is the difference in forecasted highs on Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning.

In less than 24 hours, the Big Country can expect a greater than 40-degree drop. Temperatures to start the day at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday will be in the upper 40s. Some areas in north and west Big Country could see temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s to start the day Wednesday.

Humidity values will remain low as dry conditions continue behind the front. This is important because crops and vegetation are starting to grow around this time of year. The adjustment from winter to spring is not easy for plants, people, or pets – especially with the drought conditions hereabouts.

Gusty winds are also expected to linger through the first part of the day. Winds will decrease to about 10-15 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Temperatures are not expected to reach freezing levels. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s through the end the work week. A slight chance of showers are also expected to return Thursday night into Friday.

Conditions are expected to be more seasonal by this weekend. You might even expect temperatures to reach back into the 70s Saturday and 80s this Easter Sunday with mostly sunny skies.