Abilene to receive 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine during first week’s allocation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Abilene- Taylor County will receive 2,925 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the state’s first week’s allocation.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Abilene could receive the doses as early as the week of Dec. 14, depending on when the vaccine is authorized for use in the United States.

The DSHS says the first week’s allocation is 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties (including Taylor) as early as the week of Dec. 14, depending on when the vaccine is authorized for use in the United States.

“The allocation strategy was recommended by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel in line with its guiding principles and health care workers definition and approved by DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD.” said the DSHS in a press release. “The panel put a priority on health care workers to protect those caring for COVID-19 patients and preserve the health care system’s ability to function.”

“DSHS has submitted the first version of the Texas COVID-19 Vaccination Plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The plan provides a framework for the allocation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in Texas. The CDC has not yet approved the plan, and it will be updated based on CDC feedback and as additional information about vaccine development and availability is received.”

