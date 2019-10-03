Abilene trio indicted for sexual assault of child

Christopher Lamb (left), Sarah Windland (middle), and Damion Moore were indicted for sexual assault of a child.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County grand jury indicted three people for sexual assault of a child on Thursday.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Christopher Lamb, 20-year-old Sarah Windland, and 23-year-old Damion Moore, all of Abilene, were indicted for the charge stemming from an incident in February 2016.

Documents state the three allegedly touched a girl under the age of 17 inappropriately and provided her with alcoholic beverages.

The girl told police she passed out and woke up without pants or underwear, the document states.

According to the document, a medical exam was later performed and showed trauma to her sexual organs.

All three have been indicted for second-degree felony sexual assault of a child.