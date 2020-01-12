Abilene trout fest goes off without a hitch

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – What does it take to catch a trout? Some of the key city’s finest took on this fishy task at the Abilene Trout Fest put on by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Abilene Parks and Recreations.

No matter who you ask, everyone’s got a hidden technique, some use corn, others like Victoria Pitts went for something more “old fashion.”

“We just hooked up a couple of worms, and we’re going to see how that went for us,” she said.

However, it didn’t seem to be working for her, so she got some outside help.

“I’m not really sure it’s like little green pellets, he said that’s what the trout are raised on,” she said. “So, they recognize that opposed to the worms a little better.”

Some focused on other areas. For thirteen-year-old Kaiden Harris, it’s the game of power.

“I’ve got to throw this far now,” he said.

But even he had some casting problems.

“right into the tree there,” he said.

Natalie Goldstrom assistant biologist at the parks and wildlife says the weather was perfect for the fish but glad it didn’t scare people.

“Especially out here in west Texas, how often do you get to go fish in the snow for rainbow trout,” she said.

This marks the fifth year the Texas Wildlife Departments and Abilene Parks and recreations have put on the festival.