Abilene TxDOT official offers holiday travel safety tips

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As more motorists are expected on Texas roads in the days leading up to Christmas, TxDOT in Abilene encourages drivers to plan their travel routes ahead of time to avoid frustration and hazards.

“You are going to see a lot more drivers on the road, which means more congestion,” says Tanya Brown, Public Information Officer for Abilene TxDOT.

Brown says more pre-pandemic levels of travel are expected this holiday season, meaning drivers should take even more precautions before heading out on their travels.

TxDOT encourages motorists to give themselves plenty of time to get to their destinations, plan for roadside emergencies such as a flat tire, and look up potential delays, like construction projects on their routes.

For a link to TxDot’s construction project map organized by county visit this link here.

“Hopefully you’ll have an early start be able to leave before the holiday weekend gets here, if not make sure you’re planning your route,” said Brown.

While standstill traffic or a flat tire can happen unexpectedly, Brown says there is another completely preventable road hazard that drivers should avoid this holiday season.

“Last holiday season there were more than 2,400 accidents involving impaired drivers,” said Brown. “Out of those 2,400 crashes, 93 people were killed. Driving impaired doesn’t just affect your life, it affects others.”

Brown and TxDOT say all drivers should plan ahead if alcohol is involved in holiday outings. A designated driver or sober ride should be organized before the night begins.