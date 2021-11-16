Abilene USAF veteran stuck in Korea awaiting liver transplant after rare medical diagnosis

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jerry Busbee easily recalls the address where he lived as a kid. Even while nearly 7,000 miles away, the cross streets of Chestnut and South 15th are fresh in his mind. He’s hoping the generosity of his hometown will extend to him now as he waits overseas for a life-saving organ donation in Seoul, South Korea.

Busbee is a Cooper High grad and former linguist of the United States Air Force. Following his enlistment he graduated from Texas State University. After years in the stateside workforce, Busbee decided to explore a new adventure in another country.

“Seoul is a really cool place,” says Busbee.

He’s spent the last 13 years in Seoul teaching English to school children, most days passing as typical until a routine check up in August sounded the alarm on his health.

“The doctor took one look at me and said, ‘I think we should run a blood test first,’ and I thought, ‘That’s weird,'” said Busbee. “He comes back a few minutes later and tells me I need to get a taxi and take it to one of the big university hospital emergency rooms. He says, ‘I suspect you have jaundice, you’re yellow all over.'”

Stunned, Busbee and his partner rushed to the E.R.. After a referral to a second hospital, Busbee was admitted and test after test were performed before his doctors discovered a rare illness.

“They call this Autoimmune Hepatitis,” says Busbee, “It’s kind of an unknown reason, they haven’t figured out why my immune system is attacking my liver.”

While Busbee now had an explanation for the jaundice, the diagnosis raised some questions. The Autoimmune Hepatitis, he was told, attacked his liver causing cirrhosis, a condition more frequently seen by heavy longtime drinkers or intravenous drug users. Busbee was neither.

Because Busbee is only 52 and has no history of drugs or alcohol, he is higher on the National Korean Transplant List. There is no specific time frame of when he could receive a transplant, so for now he must wait, enduring the symptoms of his rare illness.

“My energy levels are very up and down because of the anemia caused by the cirrhosis,” says Busbee.

The current stage of his illness has lead to frequent fluctuations of Busbee’s energy and moods. He also says because of the many medical appointments and blood transfusions he must undergo, he is now left unemployed, as the school he was teaching at let him go.

All these factors can be disheartening, and while Busbee seems in somber spirits, he is not hopeless. He looks forward to his phone ringing one day and rushing out the door to catch another taxi.

“Hopefully in the next couple months I will get a good phone call and rush over to the hospital. Hopefully,” Busbee laughs.

Friends have organzied a GoFundMePage to help with the cost of his transplant copay around $20,000. Find a link to that page here.