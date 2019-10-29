Abilene Veteran given surprise reunion with Vietnam troops

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A stealth mission by nine Vietnam-era veterans ended in success Monday evening. Their goal? Reunite with their former commander 50 years after their overseas stay.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Goodin thought he was attending his daughter Darla’s course graduation on Monday evening, meeting her, his two other daughters Leann and Lyn, and his wife at the MCM Elegante Hotel in South Abilene.

“They lead me there under false pretenses,” said Goodin.

“We tricked him. It was not easy,” said Leanne, Goodin’s youngest daughter.

Upon seeing their was no graduation but a room full of the troops he commanded between March and August in 1969, Goodin was stunned.

“For us all to be here, that should tell you what we thought of him,” said Alan English, the organizer of the reunion.

English spent the last several months organizing hotel rooms, car rentals and flights for the troop, all flying in from out of state for the reunion.

When the vets met, they were all fresh-faced soldiers in need of a leader.

“One night in March ’69 a rocket hit the company commander’s hooch killing the Company Commander and wounding the Executive Officer,” said English.

Goodin was appointed as the company’s new leader, guiding the group with calm, quiet strength.

“We were back operational like nothing had ever happened,” said English.

During the reunion, Goodin’s roles as father and commander came together, illustrating to his daughters that they shared their father without even knowing it.

“He’s been such a great father figure to us and then to find out he was a father figure to these men it’s neat to see that correlation,” said Lyn, Goodin’s middle daughter.

On Tuesday morning, Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams presented Goodin, in front of the crew and his family, with a special proclamation in recognition of his service.

Goodin took this moment to reflect on the circumstances which brought him and his troops together for the first time and then again fifty years later.

“There’s a camaraderie that you develop when you defend your country together in a combat situation. I can’t explain it to you, we can’t explain it among ourselves. It’s just a brotherhood that’s the way I feel about these guys. They’re special,” said Goodin.