Abilene VFW member gives his thoughts on Memorial Day

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Retired Master Sergeant Julio E. Martinez is an Air Force veteran of 22 years. First enlisting in the mid-70s he served in both Vietnam and Iraq before retiring in 1991.

“It was my honor to serve my country” Said Martinez.

For the past 10 years he has given his time at the Abilene VFW Post 6873. Continuing his service to the county even after retirement.

“I’m proud to serve to honor these people that deserve to be honored” Says Martinez.

Martinez was born in Puerto Rico. He says it was out of pride for his country that he first answered the call.

“A U.S. citizen, being from Puerto Rico we feel obligated to serve our country.” Says Martinez.

While you can find him here living it up and recounting the old days with his fellow veterans. On memorial day they opened their doors to the public. Extending a hand to all who have been touched by military life.

“All we have is memories, and what they did for their country” Said Martinez.

Remembering those who aren’t here to pull up a chair in fellowship. But also celebrating what they have accomplished.

“We talk about what we have accomplished as US citizens. to make this life or this world a place better to live.” Said Martinez.

Never forgetting the ultimate sacrifice made by so many, so that we all can enjoy the freedoms that keep our futures moving onward and upward.

“It’s part of our life, part of our history, and we should honor, always honor where we come from and where we go from here.” Says Martinez.