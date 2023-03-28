ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – What started out as a normal night quickly took a turn for the worse for one South Abilene family when a suspect – accused of committing a shooting and two armed robberies during an overnight crime spree – made a stop in their neighborhood.

“We were standing by the curb when we see this individual walking up,” Ashley Quinones told KTAB/KRBC.

That individual Quinones mentioned was apparently on a mission to find their getaway car when they crossed paths with the Quinones family.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) confirmed that this suspect was accused of shooting a person in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street just before 10:00 Monday night. Right around the same time, APD got a report of a stolen car from the 1100 block of South 15th Street by an armed suspect. Lastly, police said a third report was made in connection to the first two: A victim was robbed at gunpoint in the 4600 block of Maple Street between 11:00 p.m. and midnight.

Quinones said she heard between four and six gunshots, and the stolen vehicle belongs to her brother.

“[The suspect] Jumps in our vehicle and takes off while we have kids’ – babies coming through here. It was just somebody on the run, and just so happened to find us as his go-to to flee,” surmised Quinones.

Sycamore Street is a neighborhood Quinones said was known for being quiet, now she is afraid to even step foot outside.

“Stay home where you’re at, safe and sound,” Quinones warned. “Lock your doors; ’cause that’s what we didn’t do. We didn’t lock our doors, we were transitioning to another vehicle that just got snatched from us. It could happen to anyone.”

Just before 10:00 Tuesday night, the Abilene Police Department told KTAB/KRBC an Abilene man has been arrested and will be charged with Aggravated Assault, as well as two counts of Aggravated Robbery. Police said his name is being withheld until he can be booked into the Taylor County Jail. APD said more information will come soon.