Abilene voters elect Shane Price and Lynn Beard for City Council

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Saturday was election day across the Big Country, and here in the Key City.

Two city council races were finalized, 12-year incumbent Shane Price winning his seat with a 76 percent margin and retired Abilene Police Officer Lynn Beard winning the newly vacated seat for place 2 with an 83 percent margin.

“We’re a team, city council is a team,” said Price.

After a long campaign season, the citizens of Abilene elected Shane Price.

“I am just amazingly humbled,” said Price.

And Lynn Beard to the Abilene City Council.

“I’m excited, the support has been outstanding,” said Beard.

Both elected officials say this win for them means carrying on family legacies.

“My family has generations of traditions of public service, so I am excited to be able to pick that mantel up,” said Beard.

“Just my family legacy, my grandparents, my mom, just service is what we do, and so I am honored to be able to continue to do that,” said Price

Both councilmembers say their campaign promises remain true after being elected.

“Infield development and some successful approaches that have been made in other communities like Dennison, and doing a field trip there, I want to see us make some positive impact in field development,” said Price.

“I’d like to have some town halls, where I can just go around town and sit down and speak with people in a less formal way than a council meeting, not everyone is comfortable coming to the chambers and talking,” said Beard.

Price says he is appreciative to their opponents, Stephen Hunt and Garrett Hubbard for running.

“And I hope that they will stay engaged, and get involved with boards, and non-profits, and start making connections,” said Price.

During the campaign, a voice for younger generations was often brought up, both elected officials want to work towards advocating for the next generation of leaders.

Beard’s first city council meeting will be May 13th, 2021.