ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As we inch closer to the month of August, there is a lot to look forward to for many: A new school year begins, a new football season begins, and hopefully ‘cooler’ temperatures.

According to NWS climate data, the average maximum daytime temperature is about 96° Fahrenheit in August. Given, that isn’t much of a change, but we would generally be about 7 to 10° cooler than we are currently.

Fortunately, on average, it cools off a good amount at night with average low temperatures around 72° during the month of August. Overall, the average temperature for August is about 84°, so, on average, it does tend get a bit cooler.

Above is a chart of the August Climate Normals for Abilene, Texas from 1991-2020. It also shows the total precipitation average for August which is about 2.53 inches with an average of five to six rainy days during the month.

Now, what are the forecast models showing for this August? The first week of August, unfortunately, will feel similar to the current conditions. Triple digits are expected to hang around to start the month of August.

Towards the middle of the month, temperatures will slowly cool down to a more seasonal feel around the low to mid 90s. If the models stay consistent with the cooling trend, we could see highs in the upper 80s in early September maybe late August.

The latest temperature trend through the next four weeks shows the probability of above normal temperatures decreasing by mid-August, so the chances of temperatures being close to average increases.

Once we get into August, models will have a better understanding of what to expect to end the month and an idea of what to expect this fall.