Abilene wedding industry feeling effects of coronavirus

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, wedding venues are trying to work with brides to relieve the additional stress caused by the virus.

“Of course with COVID, weddings are already stressful and we want to make it the least stressful it can be,” says Morgan Paschal from the Abilene Preservation League (APL).

Many venues are flexible with the upcoming changes, and the APL is, too.

“We’ve been offering where brides can either reschedule, keep changing if they need to or full refund,” says Paschal.

Janet Payne from the Swenson House says they are trying to help lower costs to make it more affordable.

“We lowered our price and, you know, $100 an hour,” says Payne.

Owner of Tiny Weddings, Kristie Carpenter, says low-priced weddings are actually better for long-term purposes.

“Starting at $750 that includes the groom, the bride, best man, best gal, maybe a kid or two. And then all the way up to $950 and that’s for up to 26 guests. The more a couple spends on a wedding, the higher statistics are of a divorce later on,” Carpenter says.

With these smaller venues and limited attendees, it minimizes exposure to COVID-19 while still allowing for celebration.

“We’ve got a place that’s safe for you to be able to do that,” says Carpenter.

The overall goal for these smaller venues is to create a space for couples to wed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.