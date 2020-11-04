Abilene wife stands tall in memory of her husband, raises American flag in tribute

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It doesn’t take much time or effort, but seeing the colors fly is something Maria Fuqa looks forward to every day.

“It’s a routine like I said,” said Fuqa. “We’ll put it up in the morning and then take it down in the afternoon.”

Fuqa puts up a flag in front of her house every other day. To her, it’s not just a symbol of freedom but a reminder of all those who fought for it.

“It’s just so much love and support for my husband,” said Fuqa.

Fuqa’s husband, Frency spent 21 years in the Air Force.

She says he always wanted a flag pole in his front yard but he never got to see the one that’s there now in person.

“He passed away like over a month ago,” said Fuqa. “The day after he passed, he said I’m going to put the flag up for you, in his memory.”

Fuqa’s neighbor installed the flag pole for the family and at the bottom of it, a plaque in Frenchy’s remembrance.

“He served our country and that’s the first thing that he has on his hand when he joined and that’s the last thing he’s gonna have when he leaves,” said Fuqa.

Today Maria sits out on her porch in silence.

“I get sad, just watching it,” said Fuqa.

She looks at the flag as a reminder of her late husband and a symbol of what comes next for her and her family.

“The flag sways like that, that means I have to move on. I can’t just give up,” said Fuqa.

She says she has to do the things her husband loved to do and one thing he always wanted was to fly the colors.

