ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As wintry precipitation is forecasted to make its way through The Big Country early next week, the Texas Department of Transportation will pretreat roads in the Abilene district.

TxDOT shared in a press release that crews will pretreat the main lanes of Interstate 20, U.S. and state highways and some high traffic farm to market roads as a precaution. Road preparations will begin on Sunday, January 29.

Brine (a solution of water and salt) will be used and crews will monitor roadways and treat the roads as needed throughout the district. Brine forms a milky appearance on roadways and helps prevent ice from sticking to the pavement, as well as aide in the removal of ice and snow.

TxDOT encourages those who will travel to plan ahead and check the roadway conditions prior to traveling. Employees also recommend these traveling tips:

Check the vehicles tires, windshield wipers and fluids

Fill up on gas and buckle up

Give yourself time to reach your destination and take into account possible delays

Drive with caution, reduce speed and increase distance between vehicles. TxDOT recommends at least three times the normal following distance

Brake and accelerate gently

If you lose control, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of the skid until you can regain traction, then straighten your vehicle

Do not use lane assist or cruise control

Stay home if you do not have to travel

Roadway conditions are available on DriveTexas.org or by phone at 1-800-452-9292. Go to TxDOT’s Abilene District’s Facebook for updates in the Abilene area.