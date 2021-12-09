Abilene wins Barksdale Trophy for outstanding community support for second time

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in four years, Abilene has won the Barksdale Trophy, in recognition of the city’s support of Dyess Air Force Base.

The award was presented Wednesday, at Air Force’s Global Strike Command’s Bi-annual Global Strike Challenge Awards Ceremony.

In the Global Strike Challenge competition, the following awards were presented:

• Bomb Wings compete for the Fairchild Trophy recognizing the Best Bomb Wing

• Missile Wings compete for the Blanchard Trophy recognizing the Best Missile Wing

• Bomb Wings compete for the Ellis Giant Sword Trophy recognizing the Best

Maintenance Group

• Bomb Wings compete for the LeMay Trophy recognizing the Best Bomb Squadron

• Bomb Wings compete for the Mitchell Trophy recognizing the squadron with the Best

Single Bomb score

“This award is the result of Abilene’s incredible support for

both the Airmen and mission of Team Dyess. We appreciate the continued efforts to improve the

quality of life for our airmen and the capability enhancements on the installation. Thank you

Abilene, we are proud to continue to serve shoulder-to-shoulder with you!” Colonel Joseph Kramer,

Commander of the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base

The Military Affairs Committee of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce submitted an 89-page Barksdale Trophy award package.

That package included details of:

• Support of Dyess Airmen

• Improvements in infrastructure on and near the base

• Support of the families of airmen

• Engagement with local, state and federally elected officials

• Development of relationships with Air Force officials, both personal and professional

• Communication of the story of Abilene and Dyess

Abilene was also the winner in the competition’s inaugural year in 2017.

In response to the award, Military Affairs Chairman Greg Blair said, “to win the Barksdale Trophy again is a testament to the support the Abilene community gives to our airmen. We are proud to be the home of Dyess AFB and work hard to promote the mission, the airmen and their families.”

36 activities over the last two years were detailed, which reinforced Abilene’s emphasis in supporting its Air Force Base.

Dyess Airmen also won four competitions in the Global Strick Challenge:

• Eaker Trophy, Best B-1 Squadron – 28th Bomb Squadron, Dyess AFB

• Mitchell Trophy, Best Bomb – 28th Bomb Squadron, Dyess AFB

• Ellis Giant Sword Trophy, Best Bomber Maintenance – 7

th Bomb Wing, Dyess AFB

• Fairchild Trophy, Best Bomb Wing – 7

th Bomb Wing, Dyess AFB

According to the Abilene Affairs Committee, the Barksdale Trophy is not the first award Abilene has received for its support of Dyess.

Abilene has not been eligible for the Airlift Command honor because it won so many times, the award was renamed the Abilene Trophy in 1999.