Abilene wins bid to host Texas Travel Conference and Expo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, are celebrating winning the bid to host the Texas Department of Transportation’s Texas Travel Counselors Annual Conference and the Texas Travel Industry Association’s Travel Expo during April 2021.

These two events will span six days and showcase Abilene venues to 280 industry leaders, including travel counselors from the state’s 12 visitor centers, staff from state parks, as well as writers and photographers from Texas Highways magazine. This group last visited Abilene in spring 2006.

