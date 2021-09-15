Abilene woman arrested after alleged shooting during fight at convenience store

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene woman has been arrested after being accused of firing a gun at a convenience store during a fight.

According to an arrest report, Abilene police were called to the 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of East Highway 80 around 7 p.m. Tuesday for a disturbance.

Police say a fight occurred at the store and one of the participants, later identified as Tyesha Beaver, of Abilene, brandished a handgun and fired it, then drove away.

The report states police received a description of the vehicle, its license plate number, and which way it was going when it left the store.

Police found the car at a nearby apartment complex on Yeoman’s Road and detained three people in the car.

The investigation revealed that Beaver was the one who allegedly fired the gun, and she was found to be in possession of a 9mm pistol matching the description of the gun used during the fight at the store.

Beaver was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Beaver is currently in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $37,000.