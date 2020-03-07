Abilene woman arrested for driving while intoxicated, a child was in the car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was arrested Saturday afternoon for driving while intoxicated in north Abilene. Police say a child was in the car.

According to K-9 Officer, Josh New, the woman took a car she did not have permission to use; A child was in the car when she started driving.

There were at least seven police cars at the scene.

The woman was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

According to police, the child is now safe with her mother.

This is a developing story, BigCountryHomepage will update when more information is available.