Abilene woman arrested for driving while intoxicated, a child was in the car

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was arrested Saturday afternoon for driving while intoxicated in north Abilene. Police say a child was in the car.

According to K-9 Officer, Josh New, the woman took a car she did not have permission to use; A child was in the car when she started driving.

There were at least seven police cars at the scene.

The woman was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

According to police, the child is now safe with her mother.

This is a developing story, BigCountryHomepage will update when more information is available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News