Abilene woman arrested for Tom Green Co. murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman has been arrested for murder on a warrant out of Tom Green County.

According to an Abilene Police arrest report and Taylor County Jail records, 43-year-old Jennifer Badillo was arrested for murder Tuesday at 5 p.m. at her home in Abilene.

The arrest report indicates Badillo was indicted by a grand jury in Tom Green County for murder.

According to a July arrest report, Badillo was arrested in Abilene after being found in a vehicle suspected to be involved in a San Angelo murder a few days prior.

Badillo was only arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine at the time, but has since been charged with and indicted for murder, according to jail records.

This is a developing story.