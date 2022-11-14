ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Who knows the secret to a life long and well lived? One Abilene woman who just celebrated her 102nd birthday certainly knows!

Sammi got to celebrate this big birthday with her Lyndale Abilene Senior Living community.

Check out these great photos shared with KTAB/KRBC by Sagora, Lyndale’s parent company:

The facility wrote, “It was a pleasure to celebrate her [Sammi], and the community really enjoyed honoring Sammi! Her smile was infectious!“

KTAB/KRBC plans to speak with Sammi to learn about her secret to living a long and prosperous life. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com for updates and more local news.