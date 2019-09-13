Abilene woman celebrates 103rd birthday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It was a special day for one Abilene resident who celebrated a major milestone.

Alma Price celebrated her 103rd birthday with family and friends at Wisteria Place.

Price reminisced about her time living in both Brownwood and Abilene, her marriage and the birth of her children, saying there’s only one thing she can attribute to her long life.

“I don’t have a big secret, God has the secret to help you along, He leads the way,” Price says.

Alma and the rest of the guests at her party enjoyed punch, cake, and of course, fellowship.