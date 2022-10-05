ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There has now been 25 traffic-related deaths within city limits during the 2022 year, continuing the trend for the deadliest year on the streets of Abilene. The Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to its 20th incident last Saturday in South Abilene, which resulted in the death of an Abilene woman.

According to APD, a 72-year-old woman was moving her 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Saturday, October 1 in the Drug Emporium parking lot, while her passengers remained outside the vehicle.

Police included that one passenger, a 97-year-old woman was holding onto the door of the SUV while it was moving. The motion caused this woman to fall to the ground.

The 97-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died due to her injuries. After her family was notified, APD identified the deceased as Abilene woman, Lois Jensen.

APD continues to investigate this incident. As of today, Abilene has had 20 traffic accidents which have resulted in 25 deaths – making this the deadliest year on Abilene roads.