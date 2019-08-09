Abilene Sailor featured in photo fixing fighter jet

Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Kimberly Caldwell, from Abilene, Texas, installs a radar beacon transmitter into an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 on the flight deck of the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyra M. Campbell)

SOUTH CHINA SEA (News Release) – An Abilene Sailor is the subject of a photo taken by the Navy Office of Community Outreach while fixing a fighter jet.

Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Kimberly Caldwell, from Abilene, is seen installing a radar beacon transmitter into an F/A-18E Super Hornet.

The Navy attack aircraft is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 on the flight deck of the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Navy Office of Community Outreach travels the globe taking photos of sailors and distributing them to hometown media outlets.