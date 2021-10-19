Abilene woman has message for others after enduring more than 20 breast cancer surgeries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene resident has a message for other women after undergoing more than 20 surgeries for breast cancer.

“You can fight and keep going or you can lay down and you won’t stand a chance,” said cancer survivor Susan Weber. “One day I just I found a lump and I was kind of in that denial you know, I was like, ‘No it can’t be that,’” said Weber.

In 2017, Weber was doing yard work when she had a pain in her left breast.

“Lo and behold, it was breast cancer,” said Weber.

Weber still remembers the shock when she heard her diagnosis and says she chose to fight.

“I took off running with it, and here I am today, thank God,” said Weber.

After undergoing 21 surgeries, it’s now her mission to encourage other women to get annual checks.

“Be proactive in doing self-exams. If you find something, go to your doctor, get it checked. Just because you’re not 40 doesn’t mean you don’t qualify for a mammogram,” said Weber.

Texas Department of State Health Services says in 2020 alone, more than 17,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer, which is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in Texas women.

Susan says when she was diagnosed she did not have insurance.

“So, I put it off and put it off and put it off,” said Weber.

But with community support and local fundraisers, she was able to get the care she needed.

For more information on how to perform a self mammogram, visit this link.