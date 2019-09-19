Abilene woman indicted for arson after setting t-shirt on fire in closet

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman has been indicted for arson after allegedly starting a fire in a man’s closet.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Janelle Patrice Wilson, of Abilene, was indicted on the second-degree felony charge Thursday by a Taylor County grand jury.

On Jan. 15, firefighters responded to a call for the smell of smoke coming from a residence in south Abilene. Wilson pointed firefighters to the house from which the smoke was coming, and the fire was extinguished.

After initially denying any involvement in the fire during questioning, court documents state that Wilson later confessed to starting the fire after her and the resident had an argument.

Wilson reportedly told officials that she crawled through the back window of the house, found a lighter on the kitchen table and went into the bedroom closet, where she found a t-shirt that she set on fire, the documents state.

According to the documents, Wilson stayed until she heard the sirens, and then quickly left, walking toward the Salvation Army, where she saw the fire department and directed them to the home.