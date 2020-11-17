Abilene woman killed, struck by vehicle in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in south Abilene.

Rosie Glasscock Reeh, 39, was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

According to the Abilene Police Department, they responded to a call for service of a major motor vehicle collision in the 3100 block of South 1st Street at approximately 6:30 pm. The calling party indicated that a female pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the roadway.

The crash report shows that Reeh was struck by a westbound vehicle on South 1st Street.

The incident is still being investigated by officers from the Abilene Police Department’s Traffic Division.

