Abilene woman looking for teens who pulled her and husband from burning mobile home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman is looking for a group of teens who pulled her and her husband from a burning mobile home overnight.

Dora Whiteley says she was tossing and turning in bed at her home on the 100 block of Meadowlark Drive around 3:15 a.m. when the teens busted down her door and began moving her and her husband to safety.

She says the teens were driving by and saw the home burning from the outside, so they did what any hero would do and rushed in to see if anyone needed help.

Thankfully, everyone who was in the home made it to safety, but Whiteley, who has been on oxygen since November, says this could have been a very different story.

“I would have never forgiven myself if those oxygen tanks would have burst and those children would have gotten hurt,” Whiteley told KTAB and KRBC.

In all the confusion during the fire, Whiteley forgot to get her saviors’ names before they left the scene.

She believes they were all boys and that there were 4-5 of them. Whiteley just wants to find them so she can give them the thanks they deserve.

“I thought I was going to lose my life and my husband,” Whitley said. “I lost everything in here, including my dogs.”

Unfortunately, all 5 of Whiteley’s dogs died in the fire and her home is a total loss, but she’s not giving up hope anytime soon.

“All we can do is pick up the pieces and keep going because God doesn’t want us to give up,” Whiteley explains.

Whiteley is receiving help from the Red Cross and a few local businesses, but since her family only receives income from social security, she’ll need additional assistance as she begins to recover from this terrible loss.

Investigators believe the fire was ignited by an electrical failure, causing $40,000 worth of damage.

A GoFundMe page has been set up help Whiteley and her family move forward after this fire.

Click here to donate.