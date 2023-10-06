ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman has been sentenced to eight years of probation, a $2,500 fine, and 90 days in jail in relation to a shooting that occurred in Tye.

A shooting took place in the 100 block of South Access Road on April 18, 2021, in Tye. Officers found a victim who had a gunshot wound to the chest when they arrived on the scene.

Courtesy of the Taylor County Jail

Bakiya Smith was later identified as a suspect and turned herself in at the Taylor County Jail on April 21, 2021. She was released on bond the next day.

A Taylor County courtroom sentenced Smith to eight years of probation, a $2,500 fine, and 90 days in jail for the Second Felony Aggravated Assault charge on October 6, 2023.