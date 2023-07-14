ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When Abilene resident Petra Ortiz applied to have her windows and doors repaired in her home through the city’s Neighborhood Services division, she told KTAB/KRBC she was shocked when they suggested demolishing her home and building her a new one.

“What we do is we assist anyone that’s in a low to moderate income, as well as, they must be homeowners. It’s a grant. They don’t have to pay it back, so it just gives them another resource for assistance,” explained Leticia Reeves, Neighborhood Services Division Manager.

Contractor Rick Martinez was assigned to Ortiz’s home rebuild. He has been repairing homes through Neighborhood Services since 1993.

“I encourage people, low-income people that need help. It’s a blessing to them, and it just makes them happy. You can see tears in their eyes sometimes. I mean, they’re just thankful for doing it,” said Martinez.

When asked her thoughts about what Neighborhood Services is doing to help people around Abilene, Ortiz said, “I’m so happy to have something like this for people that need the help for them to help. Made me cry, and it makes me cry today.”

City Council approved the rezoning of Ortiz’s property from heavy commercial to single-family residential at the meeting on Thursday. That will allow the demolition of the current home and the building of another. Demolition is scheduled to start soon.

Anyone can apply for the services. To qualify, the household income must not exceed the maximum income limits. Residents can pick up and fill out an application through the Neighborhood Services division located on the first floor of City Hall.