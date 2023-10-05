ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mary Roy has lived in her Abilene home for 52 years. She raised six kids in her home and retired last year after working for 30 years in the Abilene Independent School District.

When she developed rheumatoid arthritis, her kids feared she might have an accident getting in and out of her bathtub shower. That’s what prompted her to apply to have a safer, walk-in shower installed through Abilene’s Neighborhood Services program.

She was surprised at how quickly the process moved from the moment she applied.

“It was less than two weeks. I was thinking it was going to take months once I filled out the application, but everything went so fast, it really blew my mind,” said Roy.

Neighborhood Services Division Manager Leticia Reeves told KTAB/KRBC that the division was approved for $250,000 this year to apply toward critical repairs for Abilene residents’ homes.

“Critical repairs like roofing, electrical, plumbing, handicap accessibility, handicap ramps, anything that’s an emergency or critical repair to the family that could be a health or safety issue,” explained Reeves.

Once the contractor came to Roy’s home, he completed the renovation in five days. Roy now has a shower that only requires one small step up for her to enter, deeming it much safer for her to use.

Those interested in applying for critical repairs services through Neighborhood Services can pick up an application in the department on the first floor of City Hall. People may be eligible if they reside in the City of Abilene limits, own their dwelling through a Warranty Deed or Deed of Trust for no less than six months, and currently reside in the home.