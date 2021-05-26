Abilene woman reunited with long-lost siblings after nearly 50 years of searching

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene woman has been reunited with her long-lost sisters after nearly 50 years of searching.

Tracey LeMaster of Abilene is the oldest of four girls. Toni, Keshia and Wendy are her younger sisters. The day Keshia was born around 1970, she and Toni were adopted out of the family to keep them distanced from their birth father.

“This journey started when they took my sisters from me when I was 4 years old, it’s never ended,” said LeMaster.

LeMaster would grow up all over the globe with her youngest sister Wendy, their mother, and her third and final stepfather.

“I just kind of kept living my life, did what I was supposed to do, kept to myself and hoped and prayed. One day it just felt like it was never going to happen” Says LeMaster.

As she grew, a curiosity of her long lost siblings became harder and harder to ignore. Letters to possible leads, Myspace research, and even a private investigator were employed to aid in the search.

“The private investigator that I hired in 2001 told me that one of my sisters with their social and everything else had died in the twin towers. So I was pretty much devastated, just quit searching,” said LeMaster.

But a Facebook message on Oct. 13, 2020 proved that at least one sister was still out there.

“I opened my inbox and all it said was, ‘Hi Tracey.’ I said, ‘Yes, I’m your sister, and I’ve been searching for you for nearly 50 years,'” says LeMaster.

After months of correspondence, Tracey and Keshia were able to meet in person. It was during this time that Tracey learned that Toni had not died on Sept. 11, 2001, and though Keshia and Toni were estranged, she was able to connect Tracey with her final missing sister.

“One of the first things I said to her is, ‘You’re alive! That’s unbelievable to me because I spent 20 years believing you were dead,'” said LeMaster.

A 50 year absence absolved in a matter of minutes.

“I’m never going to let go of that again because it’s too much of me and I can’t let go of me either,” says LeMaster.

LeMaster has four children of her own. A family that knows stability in each other is something she says she’s glad to be able to give to her kids since she didn’t have it herself growing up.