Abilene woman searches for lost support dog

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman is spending her first night in years without the company of her beloved support dog ‘Buddy’ who disappeared from his South Abilene home on Wednesday morning.

Debbie Asbill last saw Buddy in her home on the 1600 block of Palm Street on Tuesday night, but when she rose to feed him the next morning the small poodle-mix was nowhere to be seen.

“It’s hard to describe because I was so hysterical. He’s gone, he’s gone,” said Asbill.

Asbill, with the help of neighbors, family and friends searched for the black and white dog all morning but their efforts came up short.

“I’ve had neighbors come up, friends and family drive blocks and blocks and blocks. We’ve called the vet clinics animal control but he’s nowhere,” said Asbill.

One friend assisting in the search was Kaycee Keith who says watching Asbill endure the pain of not knowing Buddy’s whereabouts has been heartbreaking.

“When I saw her crying I gave her a big old hug and said I’d try and find him. It’s sad at the same time because he’s such a good dog,” said Asbill.

Buddy is more than just a “good dog”, he’s also Asbill’s doctor-approved support animal. He offers Asbill emotional support as she faces struggles posed by her many health problems which have left her mostly homebound.

His disappearance has also left Asbill in limbo. Asbill now faces the possibility of being moved from her home to a nursing home alone instead of an assisted living facility where he would also be allowed to stay.

“He’s the reason I’ve been able to stay in my home for awhile. When I fall he stays with me until I get help,” said Asbill.

Though the future is uncertain for Asbill, she’s holding out hope that her caring companion will come back home.

“I just need him in so many ways. He’s my Buddy,” said Asbill.

If you know where Buddy is please call 325-933-7343 or 325-669-9629