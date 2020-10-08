Abilene woman still searching for dog stolen out of her backyard

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Having your dog stolen from your backyard could be devastating, but especially if its an expensive show dog. That’s why an Abilene woman has a warning after her K-9 friends were taken from her locked, fenced backyard.

“Somebody approached the back of my fence line and threw a dog treat over the side of the 6-foot fence to entice the dogs, and ultimately pried open my gate to steal my shelties,” said Joanna Frick, whose dogs were stolen.

Four dogs were stolen from her backyard, even though it was equipped with security cameras, cement to stop the dogs from going under, and a gated fence were still not enough to keep her dogs, safe.

“Anybody can get into your yard at any time if they want something, steal it, it doesn’t matter,” she said.

It’s a warning she wants to extend to other dog owners.

“I would not recommend it if you have this on your fence, even if you put a lock through it, it’s still vulnerable to be opened,” she said.

After hitting the streets equipped with a dog whistle, one dog was found in the McMurry area, one found its way back home, and a third was recovered earlier Thursday.

That leaves her Blue Merle dog the last one still gone.

“The more people that become aware that you have beautiful, valuable dogs in your yard, you’re more apt to be a victim of theft,” she said.

With all her dogs microchipped and genetic tested, she’s confident she’ll find her dog sooner than later.

“So, it’s going to be really difficult to sell these dogs or breed these dogs illegally, because they will always be able to be traced,” she said.

Joanna says she’s reached out to her neighbors with security footage to get any additional information on her stolen dog.